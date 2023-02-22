Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

Elderly woman rescued after car goes into canal in south Phoenix

Central and Baseline water rescue 2-22-23
Phoenix Fire
Central and Baseline water rescue 2-22-23
Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 14:31:49-05

PHOENIX — A woman has been taken to a hospital after her vehicle went into a canal.

Just before noon Wednesday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the canal near Central Avenue and Baseline Road for a water rescue.

When crews arrived they located a midsize SUV that was submerged in about four feet of water.

The driver, identified as a 76-year-old woman, was sitting on the roof and in need of rescuing.

Firefighters used the platform of a ladder truck to get her off the vehicle and onto dry land.

The woman was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.

It's unclear how the vehicle ended up in the canal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!