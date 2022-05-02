Drive-by shooting leaves juvenile male hurt in south Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a shooter after a juvenile male was left injured early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home near 40th Street and St. Charles Avenue, south of Southern, for reports of shots fired.

Investigators learned the shooter(s) were in a vehicle when they opened fire at a residence.

A man, women, and two juvenile males were inside at the time of the shooting.

One of the juveniles was struck and taken to a hospital by Phoenix paramedics. He is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix PD has not specified how old the victim is.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information contact the Phoenix Police Department or 480-SILENT-WITNESS.