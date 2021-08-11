DPS: Wrong-way driver on L-202 South Mountain arrested for aggravated DUI

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was arrested for aggravated DUI early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say around 3:50 a.m., dispatchers received multiple reports of a wrong-way vehicle along Loop 202 South Mountain near 17th Avenue.

ADOT's Flux Cameras located the suspect vehicle and confirmed it was headed in the wrong direction of traffic before troopers were able to stop the driver.

DPS says the driver was arrested for aggravated DUI.

No collisions or injuries were reported during the incident.