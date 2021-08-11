Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

DPS: Wrong-way driver on L-202 South Mountain arrested for aggravated DUI

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
KNXV Fullscreen Wrong Way Driver
Posted at 5:44 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 08:44:24-04

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was arrested for aggravated DUI early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say around 3:50 a.m., dispatchers received multiple reports of a wrong-way vehicle along Loop 202 South Mountain near 17th Avenue.

ADOT's Flux Cameras located the suspect vehicle and confirmed it was headed in the wrong direction of traffic before troopers were able to stop the driver.

RELATED: Wrong-way thermal cameras are being installed on several Valley freeways

DPS says the driver was arrested for aggravated DUI.

No collisions or injuries were reported during the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV