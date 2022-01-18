Dog gets head stuck in brick wall, techs chisel away to free him

PHOENIX — Thousands of animals needing emergency care throughout the Valley make for a lot of late nights for the Arizona Humane Society.

One dog's recent ordeal led to a three-day stay at the trauma hospital.

Buddy, a two-year-old pit bull terrier mix, got away from his owner, he noticed another dog near 35th Avenue and Broadway and then got his head stuck inside a block wall.

"The other dog was not very appreciative of him being there and proceeded to bite him multiple times on the head,” said Veterinarian Andrew Tornell.

Someone called the Arizona Humane Society and emergency techs spent about 20 minutes chiseling away brick to rescue Buddy.

Humane Society staff would then reunite Buddy with his owner thanks to a map created by Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

"Buddy's owner was actually on that map and able to see her pet was found not too far from where she lost him. She found all the information and contacted us,” said Francisco Cabella.

Buddy's owner, Cabella said, had no idea the dog had ended up stuck in that wall.

"The dog is one of the friendliest dogs I had ever seen. You would not have imagined he just went through this ordeal,” added Cabella.

The doctor says those who work in the animal trauma hospital take in about 10,000 calls a year for animals who are sick, stray, and injured. If you notice an animal, like that in need, the doctor makes sure to point out: don't approach the animal.

"So, for the experts to handle it is the best approach. They are trained in it. They have all the tools and supplies needed for that and it is the best option for the animal,” said Dr. Tornell.