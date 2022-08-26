Community seeks input on 24th Street and Broadway redevelopment

PHOENIX — Residents in an area of South Phoenix are wanting to make sure their voices are heard about redevelopment plans in their community.

The intersection of 24th Street and Broadway Road has plenty of history. In the 1930’s, the community was predominantly made up of Black and Hispanic families. Councilman Carlos Garcia says this area is one that needs to be invested in.

"We need to make sure that black and brown residents who live here, continue to feel part of it and what we're doing is for them, not for others that might come," says Councilman Carlos Garcia, District 8, City of Phoenix.

The city acquired the 12 acres to remove neighborhood blight. Now, the land is up for redevelopment and many neighbors are hoping to see a grocery store with healthy food options.

Councilman Garcia, along with other city departments, held a meeting Thursday night at the Broadway Heritage Neighborhood Resource Center. It was an opportunity for neighbors to provide input.

"Some options of some type of health clinic or urgent care, that kind of thing. I know there's a lot of housing going up all around the southeast area so, personally I think something different needs to happen,” says Rudy Mayfield, resident.

The goal is to also make the area pedestrian-friendly, by tying the four corners of the intersection together. The next step, in order to start construction, is a request for proposal between the City of Phoenix and a developer. On top of making sure what’s built aligns with the community’s vision.

"Accommodate those who want to keep the culture but those new people moving in that want to see it upgraded,” says Mayfield.

