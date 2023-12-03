Child dead after reported to be not breathing at home near 35th Avenue and Baseline

PHOENIX — A child has died after they were reported to be not breathing Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a home in the area of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road for reports of a child not breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The child's body was taken to the Maricopa County Forensic Center for examination, according to police.. A toxicology report is pending.

Police say no arrests have been made, though have not said if the child's death is suspicious in nature.

This is an ongoing investigation.