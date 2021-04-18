PD: Man shot, killed while exiting PHX business near 16th Street and Southern

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 16th Street and Southern Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officials say just before 1:00 a.m., a man was leaving a business when an unknown suspect started shooting at him.

Officers, already in the area, provided medical aid but the man was pronounced dead by medics with the Phoenix Fire Department.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).