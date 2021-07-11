5 displaced, puppy burned after Phoenix homes, boat catches fire

PHOENIX — Five people were displaced and a puppy was injured after a fire spread to two homes, multiple vehicles and a boat in Phoenix.

Fire officials said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the area of 7th Street and Broadway Road for reports of flames and smoke coming from a home.

Crews found a large open property with about seven vehicles and a boat on fire. The fire had also spread to a mobile home and a nearby home on the property.

Phoenix Fire Department

Firefighters also reported a power pole had also caught on fire in the alley close by.

Officials said the residents were able to safely evacuate their home before crews arrived at the scene.

Despite battling strong winds, crews were able to extinguish the fire on the property.

After containing the fire, firefighters found a small puppy that belonged to the residents and had received minor burns.

Phoenix Fire Department

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for further evaluation.

Two adults and three children were displaced due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.