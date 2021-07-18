3 seriously injured following shooting near 24th Street and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Police say three people were seriously injured after a shooting that happened in south Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix police said at about 5:20 a.m., officers responded to a home near 24th Street and Baseline Road for a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While at the scene, officers learned two other men had been shot and had driven themselves to a hospital near 7th Street and McDowell Road.

Police say the men's injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

According to police, it was determined that the three men were arguing when they reportedly began to shoot at each other at the south Phoenix home.

An investigation is underway.