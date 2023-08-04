22-year-old man rescued from South Mountain after suffering from dehydration

PHOENIX — A young man was rescued from South Mountain Friday morning after he got dehydrated.

At about 9 a.m., Phoenix Fire Department crews were called to the Mormon Trail to rescue a 22-year-old autistic man.

When crews got to him he was in critical condition, suffering from dehydration and other heat-related illnesses, officials said.

Rescuers used advanced cooling measures to help reduce the hiker's temperature and anxiety.

A helicopter was used to hoist him off the mountain and to an ambulance on the ground.

Phoenix Fire

He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The firefighters who performed the rescue in the heat went through a rehab and rehydration process before returning to work, according to Phoenix Fire officials.