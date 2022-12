A 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car and was trapped underneath, Monday.

Phoenix fire officials say the boy was extricated from under the car near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

Phoenix police say a car might have backed up into the boy while he was on a toy at the time.

No other injuries have been reported, according to officials.

The investigation remains ongoing.

