1 dead, 3 injured after rollover crash at South Mountain

We are working to gather more information.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 09, 2023
PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others are injured after a rollover crash at South Mountain.

Phoenix Police Department officials say the crash involved a single vehicle with four people inside.

The driver reportedly lost control due to speed and rolled over, police say.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

It's unclear if impairment is suspected.

Police say the entrance to South Mountain Park at Central Avenue will be closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.

An investigation is ongoing.

