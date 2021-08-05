Sky Harbor seeing Spirit flight cancellations

PHOENIX — Spirit Airlines canceled all four of its flights out of Sky Harbor on Wednesday. If you’re traveling this week, make sure to keep checking for any updates. Although, Spirit says by Thursday there should be fewer disruptions overall.

A group of travelers from the Navajo Nation tells us they drove five hours to Sky Harbor just to find out their flight to Chicago was canceled.

“It does suck. We have to find another flight. It's just, life just happens,” says Marc Sagario, traveler.

Mark Sagario says he did not receive any type of notification since his flight was booked through a third-party site.

“They do have a flight tomorrow but they are fully booked and they also said that it will probably be canceled too. So, they just said there are not enough pilots and there's nothing they can do about it. Just give us guys the refund,” says Sagario.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Spirit Airlines has had to cancel hundreds of its flights throughout the country. Some travelers even stranded at airports, like Los Angeles International.

“We're just trying to figure out, how can we get home? You know, is there a flight time soon with a different airline that you guys can compensate us for because you guys canceled our flight within 24 hours. It's just not fair,” says stranded traveler.

A Spirit spokesperson says the cancellations are due to several operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas. These flight disruptions are just another example of airline companies trying to keep up with demand, with more people traveling once again.

“We're definitely going to try to keep looking, see if we can find another way to get up there. As long as we're all together, we'll still have fun somehow,” says Sheldon Betsoi, traveler.

Spirit says the fastest way to receive assistance by using its online shop.