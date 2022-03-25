Watch
Shooting near 36th St and Shea Blvd, heavy police presence in area

Posted at 8:26 PM, Mar 24, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at a house near 36th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Several units, including an armored S.W.A.T. vehicle, has surrounded the house and has been blocking surrounding streets for several hours.

ABC15 reporters on scene say police are making clear warnings over a PA system demanding that a person come out of the house.

Police have only confirmed that there has been a shooting, but have provided no information on possible victims or suspects.

Although police have said they have no reason to believe there is an immediate threat to the community, they do advise people to avoid the area.

The situation is ongoing.

