Shooting near 36th St and Shea Blvd, heavy police presence in area

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at a house near 36th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Several units, including an armored S.W.A.T. vehicle, has surrounded the house and has been blocking surrounding streets for several hours.

BREAKING: @PhoenixPolice officers have a large area blocked near 36th St. & Shea. Helicopters are up. Yellow tape blocks access to Cannon Dr. from 36th. An armored vehicle is on the scene. Officers are in tactical gear and moving closer to a home. The scene remains active. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/AkUJHsd3Jc — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) March 25, 2022

ABC15 reporters on scene say police are making clear warnings over a PA system demanding that a person come out of the house.

NOW: @PhoenixPolice are making clear warnings over a PA system - which @abc15 won’t reveal at this point in time - demanding a person come outside of a house. An police spokesman, through email, says there is no immediate threat. #abc15phoenix pic.twitter.com/l6T6bXZDij — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) March 25, 2022

Police have only confirmed that there has been a shooting, but have provided no information on possible victims or suspects.

Although police have said they have no reason to believe there is an immediate threat to the community, they do advise people to avoid the area.

The situation is ongoing.

