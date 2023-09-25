Second Chance Bike Drive: Working in the bike shop

So many people have no way to get around the Valley, but our Second Chance Bike Drive works to provide transportation to those who need it.

All month long, ABC15 is teaming up with Saint Vincent de Paul and Earnhardt Auto Centers for the drive to collect new and used bicycles from the community. Those bikes will

head to the Saint Vincent de Paul bike shop and into the hands of volunteers.

"Every bike is different, kind of like people, right?" said Dan Ricketts. He's been volunteering his time and expertise to the non-profit organization. "We can fix these bikes up and get them to people who need them."

Thousands of bikes go through the bike shop each year. Volunteers clean and repair them so they can head back to the streets.

"You and I think of bikes as recreation, but to a lot of people here, it's a need, it's a stepping stone," said Ricketts.

A bike can help people start on the path of getting off the streets, finding a full-time job, and getting a car.

"There's people that come and we help them out with a bike and later on they come back, and they say, 'Here, I want to return this bike. I mean, I've already got a vehicle,'" explained Frank Villegas, the manager of the bike shop.

He's been able to see the whole process come full circle.

"It's beautiful. I mean, there's no other words to explain, you know just it's a beautiful feeling," said Villegas.

You can help the bike shop by donating either money or a new or used bike right now.

