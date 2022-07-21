PHOENIX — The Salvation Army is opening nearly a dozen heat relief stations due to an Excessive Heat Warning in the Valley.

On Thursday and Friday temperatures are expected to hit around 115 across the Valley.

Because of this, the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is activating 11 heat relief stations where anyone in need can go cool off and hydrate.

Salvation Army locations are always open for people to cool off during business hours, but during an Excessive Heat Warning, the organization considers it a disaster situation and “activates” its heat relief stations to heighten awareness.

During these times Salvation Army crews also deliver water to those in need.

Salvation Army Salvation Army workers deliver water to those in need during Excessive Heat Warning

The following heat relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21-22:

Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Ave.

Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

Chandler – Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

Glendale – Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

Mesa – Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

Phoenix -

Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.

Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road

Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

Surprise – North West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Tempe – Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Drive

The Salvation Army is able to serve those in need with the help of donations. To learn more about how you can help, click here.

In 2021, Arizona hospitals saw 2,873 heat-related emergency room visits and a record 552 deaths, according to officials.

You should be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat illness.

Heat cramps, which can consist of muscle spasms or cramps can be an early sign of heat illness. If you begin experiencing these, it’s important that you get to a cooler place and start hydrating. The National Weather Service recommends drinking ½ a glass of water every 15 minutes.

Heavy sweating, a headache, an upset stomach or vomiting, and dizziness could be a sign of heat exhaustion. Your skin may also feel cool or moist and look pale or flushed. If you begin experiencing these symptoms you’ll want to immediately get to a cooler location and start hydrating. Watch your symptoms and if they worsen, you should call for help immediately.

Heatstroke can be deadly. If you’re feeling hot, dizzy, or confused, or if you have a rapid pulse and shallow breathing, you could be experiencing heatstroke. It’s time to call 9-1-1.

The National Weather Service advises that you immerse yourself in a cold bath or wrap a wet sheet around your body and turn on the air conditioning or a fan. They say if you’re helping someone who is experiencing heatstroke and they’re refusing to drink water or throwing up, don’t give them anything to eat or drink.

