Safety tips while trick-or-treating this weekend

Halloween is here and this year more families are expected to be out and about trick-or-treating, but health officials are warning this weekend is also when they see an increase in emergency room visits.

The Injury Prevention Coordinator at Banner Children's, Tracey Fejt, says the majority of those visits are children who are hit by cars.

"We can see anything from head injuries to scrapes and bruises," Fejt said. "These crashes that happen and these injuries that happen to children can be prevented and that's the most important thing."

Fejt recommends wearing light-colored costumes or putting reflective tape on the front and back of your child's costume.

She wants parents to remind their children to cross at the corners, use a crosswalk when possible, and never dart out into the street.

But responsibility also falls on the driver, so slow down while driving in neighborhoods.

She says the busiest time for trick-or-treaters will be between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.