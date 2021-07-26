Watch
Rev. Jesse Jackson among those arrested during protest outside Sen. Sinema's office

Posted at 2:28 PM, Jul 26, 2021
PHOENIX — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson was among a group of 30 people arrested during a sit-in Monday outside Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's office in Phoenix.

Repairers of the Breach, the organization that organized the sit-in, said those arrested include Rev. William Barber and Barbara Arnwine. They are facing criminal trespassing charges.

They were reportedly released on site.

Rev. Barber is co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. Barbara Arnwine is president and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The group was protesting Sen. Sinema's opposition to vote to end the filibuster.

