Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Ross D. Franklin/AP
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT THE AMOUNT OF THE SETTLEMENT TO $5 MILLION - FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for a portrait at his private office in Fountain Hills, Arizona. County officials approved a settlement on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that Arpaio’s office had defamed him when he was still sheriff and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs. Officials approved $3.1 million of the $5 million settlement that Uncle Sam’s owner Bret Frimmel will receive. The remaining $1.9 million in his settlement is being covered by an insurer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Posted at 7:09 AM, Oct 21, 2021
PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement with an Arizona restaurant owner who claimed then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

The $5 million settlement with Uncle Sam's owner Bret Frimmel came weeks after officials signed off on a separate $400,000 settlement to resolve similar claims brought by Uncle Sam's manager Lisa Norton.

Officials approved $3.1 million of Frimmel's settlement. The remaining $1.9 million in his settlement is being covered by an insurer.

Frimmel and Norton were arrested on employment-related identity theft charges that were later dismissed.

