Registration now open for Boys and Girls Club summer program in the Valley

PHOENIX — Registration is now open for a new summer LEAP program through Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.

The six-week program starts June 1 and is available for kids six and older.

The LEAP program will run all day Monday- Friday throughout the summer. Breakfast and lunch are included.

Kids and teens will spend the first half of the day doing hands-on projects focusing on academic success and social and emotional wellness. The second half of the day will focus on physical movement, fine arts and allow them to socialize with their peers.

Teens can also sign-up and are encouraged to apply.

"This past year has shown that what our teens and tweens need more than anything is really engagement and social interaction with a caring adult professional as well as other kids," said CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Marcia Mintz. "So, we have a great program here through LEAP. We're going to be doing a 'Teens Take the Lead' program where our teens will work on different community projects, understand what it's like to be part of the community and also learn some skills as well."

Mintz says there are many scholarship opportunities, so the program is affordable for all families.

