Rain in the Valley leads to messy Friday morning commute

First responders went into a canal Friday morning after a car reportedly spun off the Loop 101 into a canal area off the roadway. DPS officials say there were no life-threatening injuries.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 29, 2022
PHOENIX — Heavy rain in the Valley led to multiple problems for the Friday morning commute.

The heaviest rain fell in the West Valley along with north Phoenix. Multiple spots reported more than half an inch of rain from Friday morning's storms.

The downpours led to multiple crashes that led to delays as people were getting their day started.

Another wreck on the Loop 101 near Northern Avenue led emergency responders into a canal area after a car left the roadway and ended up at the bottom of the canal.

Rescue crews used a ladder to get down to the vehicle that was in standing water at the bottom of the canal.

Air 15 video showed first responders loading a person onto a stretcher and into an ambulance after getting them out of the canal.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

There are more chances for rain as the monsoon remains in high-gear across Arizona.

