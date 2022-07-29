Rain in the Valley leads to messy Friday morning commute

PHOENIX — Heavy rain in the Valley led to multiple problems for the Friday morning commute.

The heaviest rain fell in the West Valley along with north Phoenix. Multiple spots reported more than half an inch of rain from Friday morning's storms.

The downpours led to multiple crashes that led to delays as people were getting their day started.

DPS just stopped traffic to move a crash out of the WB lanes of I-10 near the Split. The scene is now off-right. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/uhragFijeH — Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) July 29, 2022

Another wreck on the Loop 101 near Northern Avenue led emergency responders into a canal area after a car left the roadway and ended up at the bottom of the canal.

Rescue crews used a ladder to get down to the vehicle that was in standing water at the bottom of the canal.

Air 15 video showed first responders loading a person onto a stretcher and into an ambulance after getting them out of the canal.

Loop 101 Agua Fria northbound near Olive Ave: Two separate crashes are blocking the right lanes.#phxtraffic #Loop101 pic.twitter.com/seQp0b9yUN — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 29, 2022

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

There are more chances for rain as the monsoon remains in high-gear across Arizona.

