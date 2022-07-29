MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The threat of flash flooding continues as monsoon storms develop across Arizona

PHOENIX — The monsoon is bringing a week of storms and flooding to Arizona.

That threat continues today and this weekend as high pressure to our east is allowing abundant monsoon moisture to flow in, while also taking the edge off of our extreme heat.

Daytime highs will only reach the upper 90s to low 100s heading into the weekend, putting us several degrees below normal for this time of year.

Storm chances are now at 40 percent today, and 30% Saturday and Sunday in the Phoenix metro area.

Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, so the risk for flooding is high.

Flood Watches have been extended through tonight for the Valley and central Arizona, and through Saturday morning for all of northern Arizona.

Gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours are the main threats with any storms that move through, but there's also an increased risk for flash flooding near our wildfire burn scars.

Storm chances will decrease a bit, but still continue into early next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.08" (-2.66" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.61"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

