Police working to negotiate with person barricaded inside Phoenix QuikTrip store

'Suspicious person' setting small fires inside building
Police are investigating a barricade situation at a QuikTrip store near I-17 and Cactus Road.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Mar 14, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a "suspicious person" barricaded themselves in a Phoenix QuikTrip store and began setting small fires inside the building early Tuesday morning.

The incident started near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road when police and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to reports of a person in the area.

Law enforcement made contact with the person, only identified as a man, who then fled the area on foot, running into a nearby QuikTrip.

Everyone in the store safely exited the building, police say, but the man barricaded himself inside.

The man set small fires inside the store, but the sprinkler system extinguished them.

Police say the man is still in the store as of 5 a.m. and officers are working at the scene.

The situation remains active this morning. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

