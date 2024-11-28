Watch Now
Police warn of phone scam spoofing Phoenix Crime Stop number

Police say there has been an increase in scams involving spoofing Phoenix PD's numbers
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam involving its Crime Stop number.

Police said Wednesday that some people have received calls from a phone number that appears to be Crime Stop with someone impersonating police or government officials. The caller then requests payment from the victim.

"Phoenix PD will never contact you to solicit money of any kind," Phoenix Police Department said on X.

The department says it will never contact you for any bank account information, money orders, access to your computer, or gift cards.

