Police search for 2 missing girls last seen in Phoenix Saturday

PHOENIX — Police are searching for two young girls, ages 3 and 4, who were last seen near 16th and Missouri avenues Saturday night.

Officials say, at about 6:30 p.m Amina Sterling, 4, and Amanirena Sterling, 3, were last seen in the area by their mother inside their apartment.

PPD is asking for your help in locating 3 and 4 year old Amina and Amanirena Sterling who were last seen in the area of 16th Ave and Missouri last night. They were both last seen wearing orange dresses. If you have seen them please call Phoenix Police pic.twitter.com/GaCsnh4Kxg — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 10, 2021

Amina is described as 3 feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanirena is described as 3 feet tall, weighing about 20 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The girls were last seen wearing orange dresses with Amina wearing black sandals and Amanirena wearing white Adidas shoes.

The family of 3 and 4 year old Amina and Amanirena Sterling are pleading with the public for help finding the two girls. They were last seen in the area of 16th Ave and Missouri last night. If you have seen them please call Phoenix PD. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/09wf15bFGS — Angie Koehle (@AngieKoehle) October 10, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.