Police search for 2 missing girls last seen in Phoenix Saturday

Posted at 7:37 AM, Oct 10, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are searching for two young girls, ages 3 and 4, who were last seen near 16th and Missouri avenues Saturday night.

Officials say, at about 6:30 p.m Amina Sterling, 4, and Amanirena Sterling, 3, were last seen in the area by their mother inside their apartment.

Amina is described as 3 feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanirena is described as 3 feet tall, weighing about 20 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The girls were last seen wearing orange dresses with Amina wearing black sandals and Amanirena wearing white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

