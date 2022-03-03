Watch
Police investigating alleged murder-suicide near 35th and Peoria avenues

Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 12:45:12-05

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide case in Phoenix.

On Wednesday, March 2, police received a call about a person who was shot near 35th and Peoria avenues.

When they arrived, they found 66-year-old Terrance Cameron dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses believed it was her roommate, 69-year-old Theodore Bower, who shot her.

Phoenix Police used a helicopter to locate Bower's vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Bower was found dead inside his car from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.

