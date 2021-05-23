Watch
Police investigating after body pulled from water near Van Buren & Galvin Pkwy

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 23, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday near Van Buren Street and Galvin Parkway.

Phoenix police officials say at about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area near Papago Park and found a body in water.

Further details have not been released in this case and an investigation is underway.

Earlier Sunday, police responded to Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road, in the same area, after a body was discovered near a hiking trail.

