Police investigating after body pulled from water near Van Buren & Galvin Pkwy

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday near Van Buren Street and Galvin Parkway.

Phoenix police officials say at about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area near Papago Park and found a body in water.

Further details have not been released in this case and an investigation is underway.

Earlier Sunday, police responded to Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road, in the same area, after a body was discovered near a hiking trail.

Stay with ABC15.com as we continue to update this developing story.