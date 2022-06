PHOENIX — Phoenix police seized about 100 pounds of meth over the weekend in a big drug bust.

Police say the dealer was offering to sell up to 10 pounds of meth. They identified the suspect and pulled his vehicle over.

Phoenix Police

Authorities got a warrant to search the vehicle and seized about 100 pounds of meth, $25,000 in cash, two rifles, and a handgun.

The street value of the drugs seized is reportedly more than $2 million.