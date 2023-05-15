Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Phoenix police involved in shooting near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road

There are no injuries to officers or community members, police say.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix Police
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 00:08:40-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road Sunday night.

Officials say there are no injuries to officers or community members.

Police ask for the public to avoid the area.

No further information is available.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!