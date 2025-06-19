Phoenix police investigate multiple deadly shootings and crashes overnight

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a number of deadly incidents that took place within the city between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

Shooting near 19th and Northern avenues

Phoenix police say a man was shot and killed in an alleyway around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near 17th Drive and Lane Avenue, near 19th and Northern avenues.

Officers were first called to check out an assault and shooting call in the area, and when they arrived, they located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A man was detained at the scene and told officials that he was involved in a fight with the victim, which led to the victim being shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deadly crash near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road

Phoenix police say one man is dead after a crash Wednesday evening near Canterbury Drive and Thunderbird Road.

Officers reportedly saw a motorcyclist in the area "violating multiple traffic laws," but they were unable to catch up to the rider to conduct a traffic stop due to his speed.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 30-year-old Obed Manriquez Jr., lost control and collided with another vehicle, leading to his motorcycle catching fire.

Manriquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and the other driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deadly crash near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road

One man is dead after a head-on crash near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road early Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m., where they found a man with serious injuries after a crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two adults in the other involved vehicle, who both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe the driver who died after the crash was headed southbound on 67th Avenue when he entered the northbound lanes of traffic and collided with the other car.

Further details about the crash have not been released.

Deadly shooting at Desert Ridge Marketplace

A woman was shot and killed around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in what appears to be a domestic dispute between a man and his ex-wife.

The incident happened in the Desert Ridge parking lot near the AMC movie theater around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Phoenix police officials say a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Jessica Lorraine Shukers, was found with at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

A 38-year-old man, identified as the victim’s ex-husband, was detained at the scene before being booked into jail for murder.

The investigation is ongoing.