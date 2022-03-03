Watch
Phoenix PD find puppy "Pickles" abandoned in pillowcase

Arizona Humane Society
"Pickles"
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 03, 2022
Phoenix police officers found a puppy abandoned in a pillow case.

"Pickles" was rescued in February and has been recovering at the Arizona Humane Society and getting ready for adoption.

To learn more about Pickles, visit the Arizona Humane Society website.

