Phoenix PD find puppy "Pickles" abandoned in pillowcase

Phoenix police officers found a puppy abandoned in a pillow case.

"Pickles" was rescued in February and has been recovering at the Arizona Humane Society and getting ready for adoption.

"Pickles” is now available for adoption, please email https://t.co/6zCTOjVuy2 to make an appointment to meet him!



If you have information about who abandoned him, please contact the Phoenix Police Department. pic.twitter.com/Yj8aeyfxKI — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 3, 2022

To learn more about Pickles, visit the Arizona Humane Society website.