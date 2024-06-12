Phoenix Police Crime Reduction Plan for 2024 adds youth violence, fentanyl, traffic

The Phoenix Police Department released an updated Crime Reduction Plan for 2024 on Tuesday, building on a comprehensive strategy unveiled a year ago.

The department made changes in response to trends that have emerged since the initial version was released in June 2023, interim Chief Michael Sullivan told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

As a result, the 2024 plan addresses youth violence, traffic, and fentanyl-related crime, none of which were mentioned in last year’s version.

