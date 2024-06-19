Phoenix PD: Man robbed by unknown person after being fatally pinned under another vehicle

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the person who robbed a man and stole his car while he was pinned underneath another vehicle.

The incident happened in a business parking lot near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road on Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim, who has since been identified as 69-year-old Jeronimo Garcia Guerra, was working on a vehicle on a jack when the car fell on him. Guerra was pinned underneath the vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say Guerra's death is believed to be an accident.

Officials told ABC15 that another person approached the man while he was pinned under the vehicle, robbed him, and stole another one of his vehicles.

That person has not yet been located.