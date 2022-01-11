Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan, shot 8 times in December, continues making progress

PHOENIX — The wife of a Phoenix officer shot multiple times last month says her husband “has been a miracle” as he makes progress in his recovery.

Officer Tyler Moldovan, 22, was shot eight times, including in the head, after he responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of vehicles doing donuts and speeding.

Chelsea Moldovan said Tuesday that her husband suffered “extensive neurologic injuries” during the incident and remains on a ventilator nearly a month later.

“We know that Tyler recognizes those around him and responds with facial expressions like smiling,” her message said, noting that his condition is considered stable.

"When no one thought he would, he opened his eyes," Chelsea wrote.

Law enforcement groups and community members have held fundraisers to help Moldovan and his family during his recovery.