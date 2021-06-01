Phoenix native writes 'Rally the Valley' song for Suns anthem

PHOENIX — "Rally the Valley" has become the Phoenix Suns playoffs anthem, and Phoenix native Dann G is the artist behind the song.

Ahead of Game 5 Tuesday, the hip-hop artist told ABC15 he's just a kid from north Phoenix with big dreams.

"It's amazing, I cried the first time I heard it in the arena, you know," he said.

The Suns asked Dann G to write the song, which the team plays along with a hype video at home games right before tipoff. He also performed the song on Game 1 during halftime.

"I give every player a shoutout, I say what they're good at. And I just want them to hear it before they go out and ball on the Lakers. Take them out of here, you know? We're the Phoenix Suns," he said.

Dann G's been making music for 16 years. His mom was six months pregnant when they moved here from Mexico. Now, he has a seven-year-old daughter.

"It's been a long road, so it's a blessing," he said. "I come from a really really poor family and all I wanted was to have a chance to take care of everyone that I love. That what it comes to. Music is my passion, I've always been a musician since I was in 5th grade I've been writing poems."

He's performed at festivals and recorded several albums. The most recent, Galvez The Great, reached the #1 spot on the iTunes Latin chart.

"I have love songs, club songs, I have EDM-style music, I have Spanish music, English music," he said.

Dann G said he hopes to keep representing Arizona and take his music worldwide.

"I just feel so proud of the Suns, the city, I just wanted to do something special for them and I'm glad everyone is catching on," he said.

Listen to Dann G's Rally the Valley song by clicking here.

You can watch some of his videos on YouTube or follow Dann G on Instagram.