PD: Phoenix K9 tracks down over $13K in hard drugs, handgun inside vehicle

Phoenix police say they arrested a suspect after one of their K9 officers found over $13,000 in illegal drugs and a handgun inside of a vehicle Monday.
In a tweet, police said K9 Jax searched a vehicle and found the following items inside the vehicle: 2,787 M30 pills worth $13,013, 3.2 grams of meth, 32.9 grams of cocaine and a handgun.
Police said an arrest was made but have not provided details.
