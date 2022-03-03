One dead, two injured in house fire near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man has died and two women were injured in a house fire near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix and Glendale fire crews were called to a fire at a home, where they worked to put out the flames and rescue individuals.

Crews found three people inside the home when they arrived on scene.

One of those people, an adult male, was pulled from the fire but died at the scene.

Two women who were rescued were transported to a local hospital. Both are in stable condition.

A crisis team is on scene and the origin of the fire is being investigated by authorities.

This is a developing story.