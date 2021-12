PHOENIX — A woman is in extremely critical condition after being shot near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix police say officers were called to the area Thursday afternoon after a female driver was shot and crashed into a wall.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are outstanding.

No other details on the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information as it becomes available.