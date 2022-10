PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a house fire Saturday afternoon near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Officials say firefighters found over 20 dogs in metal cages inside the house. Seven of them needed treatment.

The Humane Society and other animal care groups have been contacted by the Phoenix Fire Department for additional assistance.

No firefighter injuries have been reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire.