Valley family still waiting for answers five months after body found

PHOENIX — A Valley family is left reeling after losing a loved one.

Their mourning has been prolonged, as it's been nearly five months without any answers in her death.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner says it typically releases autopsy reports within 90 days. Although, in some complex cases, it can take longer.

"It just feels like we're not getting the justice that she needs," said Christopher Munoz, Destiny's brother.

The family of 17-year-old Destiny Munoz is still waiting for answers.

"I can honestly say it has been pretty hard because it seems like nothing has been going on with the case," added Christopher.

Destiny's body was discovered on October 5th, 2021.

Phoenix police stated the badly decomposed body was in a plastic tote in the back of a truck.

It was parked in front of Destiny's north Phoenix home which she shared with 21-year-old Daniel Torrealba, her boyfriend and father of their one-year-old child.

Torrealba, along with his brother were arrested and both charged with concealing a dead body and tampering with evidence.

MCSO Daniel Blas Torrealba (left) and Edwin Chavez-Blas (right) have been arrested in connection to the death of a teen girl whose body was found in north Phoenix earlier this month.

Torrealba was also charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

According to court documents, Torrealba told detectives he covered things up because he was afraid of getting in trouble for having a gun, which was not allowed due to a recent felony charge

"If he genuinely was scared of being caught with a weapon, he could have just disposed of the weapon. Why did he have to attempt to hide my sister's dead body? And, not only that, but also exchanged messages with us pretending that he's her... that's just criminal," stated Christopher.

The family has been in contact with the detective on the case.

In a recent email they were told: "I am still working with the medical examiner's office and the Phoenix crime lab to get the evidence I need in order to charge your sister's death as a murder."

ABC15 reached out to officials with the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Their response: "This is a very complicated case with many records to review to make a determination of cause and manner of death, and then complete the report."

"It's pretty heavy on my heart. I can say she was, aside from being a mother and my sister, she was also a lot of hope and inspiration for a lot of her friends." Christopher added.

During an interview, Torrealba told detectives his girlfriend shot herself after an argument about their relationship.

Destiny's family doesn't believe that.

"My sister was a strong, independent woman for her age. She would have never taken her own life, let alone let somebody get in her head to that point. She cared more about her son and bringing herself forward," said Christopher.

Torrealba remains behind bars. His next court date is on March 3rd.