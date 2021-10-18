Watch
Police arrest 2 men after teen girl's body found in north Phoenix

MCSO
Daniel Blas Torrealba (left) and Edwin Chavez-Blas (right) have been arrested in connection to the death of a teen girl whose body was found in north Phoenix earlier this month.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 18, 2021
PHOENIX — Two men have been arrested after police say the body of a teen girl was found in north Phoenix earlier this month.

On October 5, officers responded to the area near Central and Dunlap avenues after reports of a possible dead body found.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have identified the victim as 17-year-old Destiny Munoz.

Two men have been arrested on charges that include the concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence, police said.

The men were identified as 21-year-old Daniel Blas Torrealba and 19-year-old Edwin Humberto Chavez-Blas.

The cause of the death has yet to be determined.

The incident remains under investigation.

