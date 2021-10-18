Police arrest 2 men after teen girl's body found in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men have been arrested after police say the body of a teen girl was found in north Phoenix earlier this month.
On October 5, officers responded to the area near Central and Dunlap avenues after reports of a possible dead body found.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they have identified the victim as 17-year-old Destiny Munoz.
Two men have been arrested on charges that include the concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence, police said.
The men were identified as 21-year-old Daniel Blas Torrealba and 19-year-old Edwin Humberto Chavez-Blas.
The cause of the death has yet to be determined.
The incident remains under investigation.