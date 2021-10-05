Police investigating after person found dead near Central and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a person was found dead near Central and Dunlap avenues early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the area regarding a call of a possible deceased person.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities initially received information of a person with information inside a home but no one was located.

An investigation is underway.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.