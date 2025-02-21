Unconscious man rescued from house fire near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued an elderly man from a house fire Friday morning in north Phoenix, according to Phoenix fire.

Phoenix and Glendale firefighters were called to the home near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road around 11 a.m. for a house fire.

Firefighters encountered flames and smoke coming from the home when they arrived. As they searched the home, an elderly man was found unconscious in a back bedroom He was rescued out of the home and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two dogs and two cats were also rescued from the home and three people will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other injuries have been reported.