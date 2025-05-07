Two hurt, 13 displaced after apartment fire near Tatum Blvd. and Cactus Rd.

PHOENIX — Two people, including a child, are hurt and 13 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in north Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the apartment complex near Tatum Blvd. and Cactus Rd. around 8:30 a.m. for the reported fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first two floors of the three-story building.

Two people, including a child, escaped the fire on their own.

They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation.

No firefighters have been hurt battling the flames.

All told, fire officials say 13 people are out of their homes because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known, but it is under investigation.