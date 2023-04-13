Two AZ horse race tracks under contract to be sold

PHOENIX — Both Turf Paradise and Arizona Downs are under contract to be sold.

Jerry Simms, who has owned Turf Paradise since 2000, confirmed to ABC15 he is under contract to sell the track. He said he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren.

He said he cannot share anything else right now as the sale is not finalized yet.

According to its website, Turf Paradise opened its doors in 1956.

Arizona Downs, the horse racing track in Prescott Valley is under contract to sell to The Stronach Group, a horse race track owner and management company per Arizona Downs co-owner Tom Auther.

He says the difference in their sale from Turf Paradise’s is Arizona Downs is selling to a horse racing company, not a developer.

If Turf Paradise closes, Auther says it is possible under The Stronach Group’s leadership Arizona Downs could extend its race dates later into the year.