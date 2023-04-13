Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Two AZ horse race tracks under contract to be sold

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Turf Paradise - handout
Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 18:39:13-04

PHOENIX — Both Turf Paradise and Arizona Downs are under contract to be sold.

Jerry Simms, who has owned Turf Paradise since 2000, confirmed to ABC15 he is under contract to sell the track. He said he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren.

He said he cannot share anything else right now as the sale is not finalized yet.

According to its website, Turf Paradise opened its doors in 1956.

Arizona Downs, the horse racing track in Prescott Valley is under contract to sell to The Stronach Group, a horse race track owner and management company per Arizona Downs co-owner Tom Auther.

He says the difference in their sale from Turf Paradise’s is Arizona Downs is selling to a horse racing company, not a developer.

If Turf Paradise closes, Auther says it is possible under The Stronach Group’s leadership Arizona Downs could extend its race dates later into the year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for two to New York City by watching Tamron Hall