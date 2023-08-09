Three people hospitalized after car crashes into building near 19th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — Three people have been hospitalized in critical condition after a car crashed into a building near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix Wednesday.

The Phoenix Fire Department says a vehicle crashed into the front of a dialysis center building just before 1 p.m.

A man and woman in their 40s as well as a woman in her 30s were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear if the driver involved in this incident was among those hospitalized or not.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest developments.