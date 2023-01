Thousands of SRP customers are without power near I-17 and Bethany Home Road Monday night.

According to the SRP outage map, as of 6:20 pm. Monday, about 2,050 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

The SRP map shows the affected areas to be from 31st to 15th avenues and Maryland Avenue to Camelback Road.

It is unclear what caused the outage.