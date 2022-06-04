Teen shot and killed outside home near 14th Ave and Hatcher Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting near 14th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

Just before midnight Friday, police were called to a neighborhood in the area of 13th and Vogel avenues for a shooting call.

When officers arrived they found a teenage male in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, police announced.

During the initial investigation, police learned the victim went outside just before getting shot.

The victim's name hasn't been released and a shooter hasn't been arrested.

This shooting happened about an hour before nine people were shot at a strip mall near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road. Police have not reported that the two may be connected.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and evidence of what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish.