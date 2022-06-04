Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Multiple people shot near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road

Phoenix police are investigating after multiple people were shot near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road Saturday morning.
10th Avenue and Hatcher Road shooting
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 09:32:03-04

PHOENIX — Police are on scene of a shooting that has left multiple people injured.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road, north of Dunlap, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found at least three victims with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment with some having life-threatening injuries.

Hatcher Road is closed to traffic from 7th Avenue to 15th Avenue until further notice.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to get more details in this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.