Multiple people shot near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road

PHOENIX — Police are on scene of a shooting that has left multiple people injured.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road, north of Dunlap, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found at least three victims with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment with some having life-threatening injuries.

Hatcher Road is closed to traffic from 7th Avenue to 15th Avenue until further notice.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to get more details in this developing story.