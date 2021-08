PHOENIX — Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed after leaving a party in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Officials say just before 2 a.m., police responded to a check welfare call near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say the teen had just left a party nearby that was being broken up.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is currently underway.